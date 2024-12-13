Texans Daily

Nico Collins Compared to Texans Legend Andre Johnson

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is earning high praise.

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a first down after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans only have one player in franchise history inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Andre Johnson, but they may have someone on the current roster who has shades of him in his play.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans believes star receiver Nico Collins has some aspects to his game and being similar to Johnson.

"The one thing that makes Nico special, I would say, just character-wise, he’s humble," Ryans said. "He’s about the team. He’s not a ‘give me the ball’ guy. He’s humble and his approach daily, he’s a hard worker – I have to give you more than one, but humble is the one that sticks out the most to me. Everybody understands – hard worker, has speed, athleticism, all those traits. But the one thing that sets Nico apart, for me, just being around the game for a while now, just seeing how humble he is. He really reminds me of another humble guy who was around here for a while and that’s Andre Johnson.”

It's big shoes to fill, but Collins is off to a great start in his career, and after signing a long-term contract with the Texans last offseason, he could build a legacy to be proud of in Houston next to Johnson.

Collins and the Texans will play the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

