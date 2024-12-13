Texans Daily

Texans Coach Sends Message to Team Before Dolphins Game

The Houston Texans are facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have just four games left in the regular season, including a three-game stretch in 10 days.

It's a daunting task for the Texans, but coming off of a bye should give them fresh legs at the beginning of the gauntlet.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans gave a message to his team ahead of this brutal schedule.

“The one thing that we have to do is finish," Ryans said. "We have to finish games the right way. We’ve been close in a lot of games. Games have turned out good for us and not so good. Right now, down the stretch, the most important part, it’s all about how you finish. It doesn’t matter how it looks. It doesn’t matter what the score is, how much or how less the score – it’s all about how do you finish the game and finishing the right way with a win."

If the Texans can finish off their schedule with at least two wins, they will win the AFC South and earn a spot in the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener
