Houston Texans Asked Head-Turning Question About 2025 Season
The Houston Texans did not exactly play up to the lofty standards everyone had set for them last season, and a big reason for that was the performance of quarterback C.J. Stroud.
After a historically great rookie campaign, Stroud took a major step back in 2024, throwing for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87.
Steve DelVecchio named Stroud's status as one of the most burning questions for the Texans heading into next year, wondering if it was really just a sophomore slump for the former No. 2 pick.
"Stroud looked like the steal of the NFL Draft in 2023 and ran away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but he was not quite as sharp last season," DelVecchio wrote. "Houston's passing offense took a huge step back, though injuries to wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell played a role in that. ... The Texans drafted a pair of wide receivers within the first three rounds and acquired Christian Kirk in a trade, so they are hoping their offense looks improved this season."
Houston lost Diggs to free agency, and Dell is slated to miss all of 2025 while he recovers from a knee injury. As a result, the Texans were forced to revamp their receiving corps, trading for Kirk, signing Justin Watson and selecting both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft.
It should also be noted that Houston has attempted to overhaul its offensive line, which was a major problem last year.
If Stroud's 2024 struggles were the result of a sophomore slump, the Ohio State product should certainly look a heck of a lot better next fall.
