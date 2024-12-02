Texans Daily

Texans Coach Reacts After Beating Jaguars

The Houston Texans are thrilled to pick up another win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, shakes hands with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans after the game of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, shakes hands with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans after the game of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have completed the season series sweep over the Jacksonville Jaguars after a 23-20 win in Week 13 at EverBank Stadium.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans reacted to the team's win in his postgame press conference.

"It's a really nice win for us," Ryans said. "Huge win for us to get one in our division. I'm really proud of the way our guys just played complementary football. That's been a struggle for us in the games that we've dropped, so just seeing everybody step up and make a play when the other side wasn't doing so well, everybody played together. That's what's most impressive about this win. When we need a first down, seeing our offense being able to run the ball there on third and five to get the first down. Our O-line, I thought did a really great job all game with protection. Also, just run blocking. Joe [Mixon}, again, another big game on the road running the football. Really proud of the effort that all of our guys showed today.”

The Texans now go into their bye with an 8-5 record and they will need the rest before playing three games in the span of 10 days from Dec. 15-25.

