Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Houston Texans have had a rough go of it of late and they will be looking to finish the season strong after an up and down first half. After losing two games in a row, Houston will have a great chance to get the train back on the rails as they face a struggling Dallas Cowboys team on Monday Night Football from AT&T Stadium.
The Texans have struggled on the offensive side of the ball but they hope to worked out some of the kinks along their line and will rely on Joe Mixon and the return of star wide receiver Nico Collins in an effort to get to 7-4 and keep their hold on the top spot in the AFC South.
PREGAME:
- Texans' Inactives: CB Kamari Lassiter, DE Will Anderson Jr., LB Jamal Hill, T Blake Fisher, WR Steven Sims, DT Folorunso Fatukasi
- Cowboys' Inactives: DB Daron Bland, WR Jalen Brooks, ILB Damone Clark, DE K.J. Henry, CB Jourdan Lewis, FB Hunter Luepke, T Matt Waletzko
1st Quarter:
- The Cowboys won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Texans will begin the game with the ball.
- Stroud connects with Nico Collins for a 77-yard touchdown but an ineligible man downfield will nullify the score and back the Texans up five yards.
- Defensive holding will give the Texans five yards back, 1st and 10.
- Stroud connects with Woods for seven yards and then an incompletion to Tank Dell will bring up third and short.
- Stroud finds Dalton Schultz for a gain of 8 yards and a first down.
- Stroud finds John Metchie III for a gain of 16 yards and another first down into Cowboys' territory.
- Joe Mixon finds a hole and takes 45 yards for the touchdown. The Texans take an early 7-0 lead over the Cowboys.
- Rico Dowdle rushes for a gain of three yards on first down and then Cooper Rush connects with CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- On 3rd and 9, Rush's pass is incomplete intended for Tolbert and the Cowboys will be forced to punt.
- The Cowboys fake the punt on their own side of the field but they are short of the first down marker. The Texans will take over at the Cowboys' 37-yard line.
- Stroud is sacked for a loss of seven and it will bring up 3rd and 14.
- Stroud finds Ogunbowale for a gain of 11 yards but short of the first down. The Texans will go for it.
- Stroud is picked off by Hooker on fourth down and Dallas will have the ball at their own 33-yard line.
- Rush finds Jake Ferguson for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- Lamb takes the end around for a gain of 13 yards and another first down.
- On 3rd and 8, Rush's pass is intercepted by Derek Stingley Jr. and the Texans will take over at their own 37-yard line.
- On 3rd and 8, Micah Parsons jumps offsides and it will be 3rd and 3 for the Texans.
- Stroud finds Collins for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- Stroud goes deep to Tank Dell who picks up another first down inside the red zone with a gain of 26 yards.
-
