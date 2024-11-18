Texans DC Breaks Down Cowboys Offense
The Houston Texans face a difficult test against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
While the Cowboys are down quarterback Dak Prescott, the rest of their offense isn't something to overlook.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is questionable with a back injury, but Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke has a game plan in case he ends up playing.
Will Anderson Jr. Status Revealed Ahead of Texans vs. Cowboys
“They have one of the best receivers in the league," Burke said. "The system has been the system, and they have operated at a really high level for a long time. Our challenge is about us and us being in the right spots. It is a little different than some of the schemes we have been playing. Some of the run scheme is a little different, a little more inside stuff and the challenge in terms of they are going to get four hands in our inside pieces and try to move that way and stay heavy on blocks. Not as much as the lateral stuff, things like that. It is a good week for us to reset our technique and focus in on, ‘Hey, this is how we are going to play and let’s be good on what we are going to do and try to finish it out’.”
The Texans defense has been good for the most part this season, but in a game like this that's very winnable, the team cannot afford to make many mistakes. If the Texans defense can execute Burke's game plan, a win should be claimed by the end of the game.
Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.
