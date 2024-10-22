Texans Defender Takes Interesting Shot at Packers’ QB Jordan Love
The Houston Texans have fallen for the second time of the season, as the Green Bay Packers drilled a game-winning field goal. The 24-22 loss at Lambeau Field dropped Houston to 5-2 on the season, which came just one week after the squad came away with their biggest victory of the season.
Despite the loss, the Texans remain a top team in the AFC. They just had a tough contest. The rushing attack wasn't bad and the defense, for the most part, did their job. The passing game was uncharacteristically bad, however. With star quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way, that'll change in time.
After the game, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was being praised for his performance and, more specifically, his accuracy on one of his touchdown passes. He threw one touchdown pass for 14 yards, caught by Tucker Craft.
On the touchdown pass from Love, the ball went right through the hands of Texans rookie defensive back Calen Bullock -- a playmaker from USC. Following the viral post detailing and slowing down the clip of the touchdown pass, Bullock made sure to respond, explaining that it was nearly an interception.
"Perfect ? The ball went through my hands," Bullock posted.
Bullock nearly came away with the interception, but almost doesn't count. A takeaway at that point would have proved substantial for the Texans, though that's not reality. It's certainly a play the rookie defensive back wants a second try at.
The Texans will have the opportunity to bounce back as they host the Indianapolis Colts for the second meeting between the two clubs for the season. They came away victorious on the road, and playing the second matchup at NRG Stadium gives the Texans and Stroud an opportunity to bounce back in a big way.
Houston's star quarterback completed just 10 of his 21 pass attempts and didn't cross the century mark in passing yards.
