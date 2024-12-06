Texans' C.J. Stroud Compared to Patrick Mahomes
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has endured ups and downs this season, but he should still be in high spirits with an 8-5 record at the bye week.
Stroud has impressed many in the organization, including general manager Nick Caserio, who compared the second-year pro to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Extend Veteran Tight End Despite 2024 Season-Ending Injury
“I think he's had a really good year," Caserio said of Stroud. "His leadership, what he brings to the team, his communication, his ownership of the offense. I think he's fourth in the league in yards, or fourth in completions. I mean, he's ahead of [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes in some categories, and Patrick will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport. So, we're glad that C.J. is our quarterback. He's made a lot of progress. There are some plays, like all of our players, that we probably wish he could have back, but happy he's our quarterback, happy with what he brings to the table. Played a really good game the other day, really clean game, made a lot of good decisions, and he was the big reason we won the football game. Glad he's our quarterback, wouldn't want anyone else leading this team.”
Stroud and the Texans will face Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 16 on Dec. 21.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Linebacker’s Suspension Upheld After Denied Appeal
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Making Strides
• Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Sends 'Villain' Message After NFL Decision
• Houston Texans Nominate Safety For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award