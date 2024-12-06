Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Compared to Patrick Mahomes

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is out-performing Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in some areas.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 17, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The jerseys of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (7), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (2), Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10), Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and
Oct 17, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The jerseys of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (7), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (2), Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10), Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has endured ups and downs this season, but he should still be in high spirits with an 8-5 record at the bye week.

Stroud has impressed many in the organization, including general manager Nick Caserio, who compared the second-year pro to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Extend Veteran Tight End Despite 2024 Season-Ending Injury

“I think he's had a really good year," Caserio said of Stroud. "His leadership, what he brings to the team, his communication, his ownership of the offense. I think he's fourth in the league in yards, or fourth in completions. I mean, he's ahead of [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes in some categories, and Patrick will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport. So, we're glad that C.J. is our quarterback. He's made a lot of progress. There are some plays, like all of our players, that we probably wish he could have back, but happy he's our quarterback, happy with what he brings to the table. Played a really good game the other day, really clean game, made a lot of good decisions, and he was the big reason we won the football game. Glad he's our quarterback, wouldn't want anyone else leading this team.”

Stroud and the Texans will face Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 16 on Dec. 21.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Linebacker’s Suspension Upheld After Denied Appeal

• Texans' C.J. Stroud Making Strides

• Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Sends 'Villain' Message After NFL Decision

• Houston Texans Nominate Safety For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News