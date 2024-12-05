Texans' C.J. Stroud Making Strides

Texans Daily

C.J. Stroud has improved for the Houston Texans this season.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has dealt with ups and downs in his second season under center for the franchise.

While he has struggled at times, he has also led the Texans to an 8-5 record through the first 13 consecutive weeks, and that earned some compliments from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“I am really impressed with C.J. [Stroud] and his operations and to see the way he led us on yesterday," Ryans said in his weekly press conference. "It all starts at the top with C.J. When he is leading and playing the way he is playing, our entire team feeds off of him. I am excited for his second year. I think he is showing a ton of growth, he is in a really great spot for us physically, mentally. I really love where he is and I am excited to see how he comes back after the break.” 

Stroud and the Texans will be back in action in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Brener
