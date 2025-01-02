Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Just Isn't Himself', Says Analyst

C.J. Stroud has struggled this season for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks up after a play during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks up after a play during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud set the bar high for himself after a marvelous rookie season in 2023.

However, he hasn't lived up to those standards in 2024. Stroud's completion percentage, yards and touchdowns are down from the year before despite playing in one more game in 2024.

Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon believes he isn't the same.

"The deep ball hasn't been there all year for a bottom-12-rated passer who has clearly experienced a sophomore slump. He just isn't himself, but he gets some credit still for a magnificent rookie year in 2023," Gagnon writes.

A lot of reasons can be attributed to Stroud's struggles, but luckily for him, all of that can be erased with a strong showing in the playoffs.

If the rookie version of Stroud can arrive when the postseason comes, the Texans should be in great shape.

Before the Texans begin preparing for the playoffs, they have one more regular season matchup coming this weekend against their hated rival Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

