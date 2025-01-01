Texans Daily

Texans Excited For Azeez Al-Shaair Return

Azeez Al-Shaair is reinstated from suspension and set to return to the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting a bit of a boost before their final regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Veteran linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been reinstated by the NFL after serving his three-game suspension for his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Dec. 1.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is thrilled to have his linebacker back on the field.

"It’s really great getting Azeez back. We’ve missed him over these past three weeks, just missed his presence, his leadership, missed his playmaking ability on the field. So, we’re excited to get him back out there and let him knock some of the rust off," Ryans said.

With Al-Shaair and Christian Harris playing together, it will be the first time the Texans have both of their starting middle linebackers on the field at the same time all season.

The defense missed Al-Shaair in the team's last game against the Baltimore Ravens, but they will get him back to warm up against his former Titans team before the games really begin to count in the playoffs.

