Texans Excited For Azeez Al-Shaair Return
The Houston Texans are getting a bit of a boost before their final regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
Veteran linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been reinstated by the NFL after serving his three-game suspension for his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Dec. 1.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is thrilled to have his linebacker back on the field.
READ MORE: Diontae Johnson Keeps It Real Regarding New Start With Houston Texans
"It’s really great getting Azeez back. We’ve missed him over these past three weeks, just missed his presence, his leadership, missed his playmaking ability on the field. So, we’re excited to get him back out there and let him knock some of the rust off," Ryans said.
With Al-Shaair and Christian Harris playing together, it will be the first time the Texans have both of their starting middle linebackers on the field at the same time all season.
The defense missed Al-Shaair in the team's last game against the Baltimore Ravens, but they will get him back to warm up against his former Titans team before the games really begin to count in the playoffs.
READ MORE: Titans Announce QB Plans vs. Texans
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Multiple Houston Texans Players Will Be Candidates to Make Pro Bowl
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens
• Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced
• DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens