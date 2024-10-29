Texans Coach Explains O-Line Struggles
The Houston Texans made a few substitutions along the offensive line during their 23-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.
After Kenyon Green struggled, he was replaced by Jarret Patterson, who left the game with a concussion, putting coach DeMeco Ryans in the position of camp counselor monitoring a game of musical chairs.
“[C/G] Jarrett [Patterson] did a really nice job when he went in and had some good plays," Ryans said. "Unfortunately, he was out and [G] Kenyon [Green] was back in. There was no overthinking it, Kenyon got a lot of reps throughout the week and he was the guy to go in and he had a lot of good reps as well. A lot of people want to focus on the bad, everybody has bad reps here and there and we can all focus on that or we can look at the positive that he had some really good plays as well.”
While Ryans glossed over the positives, Green did struggle enough to get removed from the game.
With a short week, it remains to be seen if Green will move back into the starting role against the New York Jets. The game could offer a shot at redemption, or it could be the final nail in the coffin to prompt Ryans to make a permanent change.
