Texans Daily

Texans Coach Explains O-Line Struggles

The Houston Texans offensive line has not been consistent this season.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (76) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (76) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans made a few substitutions along the offensive line during their 23-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

After Kenyon Green struggled, he was replaced by Jarret Patterson, who left the game with a concussion, putting coach DeMeco Ryans in the position of camp counselor monitoring a game of musical chairs.

READ MORE: Will Houston Texans’ Stefon Diggs Play Thursday Night Against Jets?

“[C/G] Jarrett [Patterson] did a really nice job when he went in and had some good plays," Ryans said. "Unfortunately, he was out and [G] Kenyon [Green] was back in. There was no overthinking it, Kenyon got a lot of reps throughout the week and he was the guy to go in and he had a lot of good reps as well. A lot of people want to focus on the bad, everybody has bad reps here and there and we can all focus on that or we can look at the positive that he had some really good plays as well.”

While Ryans glossed over the positives, Green did struggle enough to get removed from the game.

With a short week, it remains to be seen if Green will move back into the starting role against the New York Jets. The game could offer a shot at redemption, or it could be the final nail in the coffin to prompt Ryans to make a permanent change.

READ MORE: Texans WR Depth Needed More After Stefon Diggs Injury

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on WR Stefon Diggs Knee Injury

• Stefon Diggs Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Texans-Colts

• DeMeco Ryans 'Really Proud' of Texans After Colts Game

Texans Dominate Colts with Relentless Defense in Win

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News