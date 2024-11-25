Texans Daily

Texans Coach Reacts to Titans Loss

The Houston Texans couldn't get the job done against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are reeling after their 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

It was arguably the most disappointing loss for the Texans on the season considering it came at home to a two-win Titans team, and coach DeMeco Ryans agreed with that sentiment.

“It was a disappointing loss for us," Ryans said postgame. "We didn't do anything well enough to win this game. Out of all the positives that we did have, there were way too many negatives. Too many negative plays. Score, get a penalty, get touchdowns called back. Get penalties on special teams. Just way too many negative plays defensively, like unexplainable explosives for touchdowns. We just didn't play good across the board. That starts with me, obviously. We weren't ready to go as a team so that starts with me.”

Even though the Texans made a bunch of unforced errors, the team still had a chance to win in the final moments. However, it didn't come into fruition.

“The most frustrating part about it is out of all the bad things that happened, we still had a chance to finish the game, right? Everything that could go wrong, it went wrong. We still had a chance there to tie it up and finish the game, and we didn't," Ryans said.

Ryans and the Texans will go back to the drawing board as they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

