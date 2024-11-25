Texans Loss Cranks Up Panic Meter
The Houston Texans are looking a little funny in the light after a 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.
The Titans came into the game with the second-worst record in the NFL, but that didn't matter much as they beat the first-place Texans in their own building.
The loss begs the question: Should the Texans begin panicking?
The Texans, thanks to an Indianapolis Colts loss against the Detroit Lions, are still ahead in the AFC South by two games. They also hold the tiebreaker against them if the two teams held the same record at season's end.
However, it doesn't change the fact that several problems were exposed by the Titans, and they aren't new. The Texans had 11 penalties for 81 yards, including one that negated the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. C.J. Stroud was sacked four times and threw two interceptions, and the Texans defense allowed two touchdowns from outside the red zone.
While Houston's spot in the playoff picture and division standings doesn't change, the Texans need to iron out these kinks before games begin to count. If the Texans cannot execute properly against one of the league's worst teams, how can they expect to do the same a
