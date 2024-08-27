Texans Daily

Houston Texans Cut Tracker: Veteran WR Says Goodbye

The Houston Texans are cutting several players ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are going from 90 players all the way down to 53 by today's 3 p.m. CT deadline.

It's a day that coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't look forward to.

"This is always a difficult time for me," Ryans said. "One of the most difficult times last year, for sure, as a first-time head coach having to the decisions and talking to these guys. It’s one that I don’t take lightly because it’s a delicate situation. It is tougher, I would say, this time around because we have a lot of really good, talented players. And some guys, unfortunately, will not be able to make it at this time, although they are NFL players. And one thing I always stress to our guys is I want all of our guys, once they’re in our building, I want all of our guys to make the NFL even though it may not be here with us at this moment. I’m still pulling for these guys. Once I coach them, they’re always my players, so I’m always pulling for these guys.”

Here's a look at who has been cut so far:

DT McTelvin Agim

CB C.J. Henderson

CB Troy Pride Jr.

FB Andrew Beck

CB Desmond King

WR Quintez Cephus

OT David Sharpe

WR Ben Skowronek

TE Teagan Quitoriano

DE Solomon Byrd

FB Troy Hairston

WR Noah Brown

DE Ali Gaye

QB Tim Boyle

OT Charlie Heck

LB Max Tooley

CB Mike Ford

DE Malik Fisher

The Texans could end up trading some of the players that wouldn't have otherwise made the roster either. But for now, this is their list.

Stick around with TexansGameday throughout the day as we monitor the 53-man roster for the Texans.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

