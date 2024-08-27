Houston Texans Cut Tracker: Veteran WR Says Goodbye
The Houston Texans are going from 90 players all the way down to 53 by today's 3 p.m. CT deadline.
It's a day that coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't look forward to.
"This is always a difficult time for me," Ryans said. "One of the most difficult times last year, for sure, as a first-time head coach having to the decisions and talking to these guys. It’s one that I don’t take lightly because it’s a delicate situation. It is tougher, I would say, this time around because we have a lot of really good, talented players. And some guys, unfortunately, will not be able to make it at this time, although they are NFL players. And one thing I always stress to our guys is I want all of our guys, once they’re in our building, I want all of our guys to make the NFL even though it may not be here with us at this moment. I’m still pulling for these guys. Once I coach them, they’re always my players, so I’m always pulling for these guys.”
Here's a look at who has been cut so far:
DT McTelvin Agim
CB C.J. Henderson
CB Troy Pride Jr.
FB Andrew Beck
CB Desmond King
WR Quintez Cephus
OT David Sharpe
WR Ben Skowronek
TE Teagan Quitoriano
DE Solomon Byrd
FB Troy Hairston
WR Noah Brown
DE Ali Gaye
QB Tim Boyle
OT Charlie Heck
LB Max Tooley
CB Mike Ford
DE Malik Fisher
The Texans could end up trading some of the players that wouldn't have otherwise made the roster either. But for now, this is their list.
