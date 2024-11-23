Texans DC Praises Jalen Pitre
Houston Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre is emerging as a key part of the team's secondary and defense as a whole.
So far this season, Pitre has recorded 64 tackles and an interception for the Texans, posting a strong statistical year.
Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke doesn't care much about the stats as much as he cares about his development.
“I’ve said this, he just makes it easy on us, to be honest with you, because we can do so much with him and some of the tricks or the things you would get caught playing nickel, to a certain thing to 12 or in certain roles," Pitre said. "Or there’s teams that try to get, say, the nickel position into the run fit, but that doesn’t bother us. Just all those things, to see him grow in that role and be able to expand what we do with him and how we utilize him. But, to me, it just starts with his energy and his passion and how much he cares about the game and cares about the team. And it’s fun to be around every day, for sure.”
Pitre's attitude is rubbing off on his coaches and teammates, making him an important piece to the puzzle for the Texans.
