Texans Daily

Texans DC Praises Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre is having a great season for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) defends during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) defends during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre is emerging as a key part of the team's secondary and defense as a whole.

So far this season, Pitre has recorded 64 tackles and an interception for the Texans, posting a strong statistical year.

Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke doesn't care much about the stats as much as he cares about his development.

READ MORE: Will Anderson Jr.'s Official Game Status for Texans-Titans

“I’ve said this, he just makes it easy on us, to be honest with you, because we can do so much with him and some of the tricks or the things you would get caught playing nickel, to a certain thing to 12 or in certain roles," Pitre said. "Or there’s teams that try to get, say, the nickel position into the run fit, but that doesn’t bother us. Just all those things, to see him grow in that role and be able to expand what we do with him and how we utilize him. But, to me, it just starts with his energy and his passion and how much he cares about the game and cares about the team. And it’s fun to be around every day, for sure.”

Pitre's attitude is rubbing off on his coaches and teammates, making him an important piece to the puzzle for the Texans.

READ MORE: Why Texans Named Joe Mixon Captain

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line

• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

• Will Anderson Jr., Another Texans Defender Primed to Return vs. Titans

Texans Defender Compared to LeBron James

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News