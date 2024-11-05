Texans Daily

Texans Make Last Minute Trade With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans have agreed to a trade.

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears guard Nate Davis (64) attempts to block Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are making a small change to their roster just before the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline passed.

According to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, the Texans are trading backup defensive tackle Khalil Davis to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The move comes shortly before the reinstatement of defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. from suspension, so this will open up a spot for him to occupy on the 53-man roster.

Davis, 28, has played in all nine games for the Texans this season, recording nine tackles and one sack.

The Texans could have made another move to add to their roster. Many expected the Texans to look for a trade for a veteran wide receiver after losing Stefon Diggs to injury. However, they appear content with where they are at the season's halfway point and will roll with who they have.

The Texans will now get ready for their next matchup, a Sunday Night Football game at home against the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT and can be watched on NBC or Peacock.

