Texans Make Last Minute Trade With 49ers
The Houston Texans are making a small change to their roster just before the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline passed.
According to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, the Texans are trading backup defensive tackle Khalil Davis to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
READ MORE: Lions Make Blockbuster Trade Before Texans Game
The move comes shortly before the reinstatement of defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. from suspension, so this will open up a spot for him to occupy on the 53-man roster.
Davis, 28, has played in all nine games for the Texans this season, recording nine tackles and one sack.
The Texans could have made another move to add to their roster. Many expected the Texans to look for a trade for a veteran wide receiver after losing Stefon Diggs to injury. However, they appear content with where they are at the season's halfway point and will roll with who they have.
The Texans will now get ready for their next matchup, a Sunday Night Football game at home against the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT and can be watched on NBC or Peacock.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Bolster Defense in Proposed Trade For Star Safety
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Starter Listed as Potential Trade Candidate
• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss