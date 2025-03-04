Texans Given Chance to Pursue All-Pro WR
The Houston Texans have some big wide receiver questions to address this offseason. However, they could have one compelling answer on the table as a result of recent league developments.
According to multiple sources, the New York Jets have decided to release Davante Adams to free agency, leaving him open to sign elsewhere for the 2025 season.
Naturally, he becomes an interesting option for the Texans to consider.
Amid the uncertainty for the future of Stefon Diggs in Houston paired with Tank Dell's availability for 2025 being left in the air as he recovers from his extensive leg injury, the situation in the Texans wide receiver room could be currently set to leave Nico Collins on an island for the coming season. By bringing in Adams, those worries are effectively silenced.
The three-time All-Pro had an up-and-down campaign despite only suiting up in 14 games, switching teams mid-season as well. He posted 1,063 yards on 85 catches, and eight touchdowns for the sixth 1,000-yard season of his career. Perhaps in Houston, Adams could land his seventh.
There's a clear appeal for a Texans-Adams fit, but there are a few hurdles too. For one, Houston doesn't have the means to offer up a sizable contract compared to other potential suitors for his services, and the star pass catcher may want another go at teaming up with Aaron Rodgers wherever he ends up –– something Houston clearly won't be providing.
But the on-field fit is one that makes some noise. Houston would immediately become one of the league's most dangerous air attacks by pairing Adams with Collins on the outside and catching passes from C.J. Stroud.
Stroud has even mentioned some interest in playing with Adams in his past as well –– alluding to him when mentioning his dream receiver to team up with.
"Retired receivers, I'm going with Ochocinco. Routes! If you know anything about who Ochocinco loves, that will give you your answer. So, if you watch Ochocinco, who his favorite route-runner is in the league, that's who I would like to throw it to."
The favorite route-runner in question is, of course, Davante Adams, one of the best route-runners the league has to offer.
Time will tell if the Texans can make the connection come to a reality, but nonetheless, it's a fascinating idea to dream up through the process of a long and exciting NFL offseason.
