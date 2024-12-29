Texans Daily

Texans Have Open Super Bowl Window

The Houston Texans will be competitive for a long time.

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans laughs with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are for 2-for-2 on division titles and playoff appearances for C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans.

While things have looked shaky for the quarterback and coach duo over the past few weeks, things are relatively strong in the grand scheme of everything.

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that the Texans will have a Super Bowl window open for the next 10 years.

"This has to be a wide range because they've come back to earth after C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans stormed the league as rookies. This whole thing could blow up within a year if those guys don't get it right between now and the end of 2025, or the 23-year-old Stroud could help them contend annually for another decade or longer," Gagnon writes.

It's hard to predict that far ahead into the future, especially with Stroud regressing in his second season, but things still look positive on paper.

The Texans need to make some adjustments along the way, but they certainly have the talent and right people in the right spots to be a contender for the long haul.

