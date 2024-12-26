Texans QB C.J. Stroud Responds After Crowd Boos vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans had coal in their stockings after a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their Christmas Day game.
The game was easily the worst in the C.J. Stroud era for the Texans, causing the home crowd at NRG Stadium to boo the team consistently throughout the game.
Stroud responded to the crowd's reaction after the game.
“People are entitled to their opinions," Stroud said. "They care about the game. Their emotions matter, so I understand. It's not my first time and probably won't be my last. It's not something to internalize and point the finger at yourself. But it is something that you can use it to motivate you to like not want those moments anymore."
Stroud has had somewhat of a "golden boy" aura over him since he arrived in Houston, especially after immediately turning things around and qualifying for the playoffs in his first two seasons. However, his standards have been raised and people simply expect more from him now.
The performance from Stroud and the Texans didn't resemble a playoff team, and they need to figure things out with the postseason just on the horizon.
