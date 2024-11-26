Texans Daily

Texans Have Thin Margin for Error

The Houston Texans can't afford to make too many mistakes.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are 7-5 after their Week 12 loss at home against the Tennessee Titans, keeping their AFC South division lead at two games.

The game against the Titans proved that the Texans cannot underestimate any opponent nor make as many mistakes as they did.

“It really hasn't been that crazy," Stroud said regarding the team's communication. "There's a couple protections here, a couple things there. I wouldn't say it's been too much, but that will cost you the game is one mistake. That's the NFL. They're the best players in the world. I told you guys how good the Titans defense was. We've got to be better as an offense and give our defense a chance to stand up at the end.”

Even though the Texans made mistakes against the Titans, they still had a chance to win. That's been the story for most of their losses this year. As the games get tougher down the stretch, the margin of error will continue to thin for the Texans, making it harder to win games. The Texans have to lock in and ensure that the mistakes are cleaned up.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

