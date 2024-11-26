Texans Have Thin Margin for Error
The Houston Texans are 7-5 after their Week 12 loss at home against the Tennessee Titans, keeping their AFC South division lead at two games.
The game against the Titans proved that the Texans cannot underestimate any opponent nor make as many mistakes as they did.
READ MORE: Texans Fall to Titans Behind Mistakes, Turnovers
“It really hasn't been that crazy," Stroud said regarding the team's communication. "There's a couple protections here, a couple things there. I wouldn't say it's been too much, but that will cost you the game is one mistake. That's the NFL. They're the best players in the world. I told you guys how good the Titans defense was. We've got to be better as an offense and give our defense a chance to stand up at the end.”
Even though the Texans made mistakes against the Titans, they still had a chance to win. That's been the story for most of their losses this year. As the games get tougher down the stretch, the margin of error will continue to thin for the Texans, making it harder to win games. The Texans have to lock in and ensure that the mistakes are cleaned up.
READ MORE: Why Texans Named Joe Mixon Captain
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line
• Texans Defender Compared to LeBron James
• Texans Must Put Foot on Gas vs. Titans