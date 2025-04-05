Texans Host Local Star Defender for Pre-Draft Visit
The Houston Texans have brought in an interesting in-state prospect for a closer look ahead of this month's draft.
According to KRPC2 Sports' Aaron Wilson, the Texans hosted Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Turner for a pre-draft visit after his Pro Day showing.
Turner, one of the premier talents at defensive tackle in this year's class, is one of many Aggies star prospects to visit the Texans in the weeks leading up to the draft, with other names like Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton also taking some time with Houston as a part of their batch of top-30 visits.
In the event the Houston brass liked what they saw from the A&M defender in their time meeting with him, Turner could be a great addition to the Texans' front seven as one of the team's mid-round selections.
The front office has done a solid job this offseason of bolstering their defensive front a bit with veteran additions on one-year deals, but a selection like Turner could provide some much-needed youth, along with a combination of size and athleticism at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds.
During his 2024 season, he put together 26 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 11 total games. In his junior year, Turner also managed to secure Second-Team All-SEC honors as well, further making his case to be worth a strong look in this year's draft.
Turner likely wouldn't emerge as a selection within Houston's early picks in round one or two, as other needs on the offensive side of the ball are likely more prevalent, but as a depth component deeper down the board, there could be interest.
The Texans will have a few more weeks to get their draft plans finalized, with the 2025 NFL Draft officially kicking off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
