Houston Texans Land Former Broncos DB to $7.5 Million Contract
The Houston Texans have made another shrewd addition, agreeing to sign former Denver Broncos defensive back Tremon Smith to a two-year deal.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the contract, which has the potential to reach $7.5 million. It make Smith the highest-paid core special teamer in football.
Smith played in all 17 games with the Broncos in 2024, logging four tackles. He played in 84 percent of Denver's snaps on special teams.
This will also mark Smith's second go-around with the Texans, as he spent two years in Houston between 2021 and 2022.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Central Arkansas, was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Smith has bounced around quite a bit throughout his professional career, also spending time with the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.
The Anniston, Al. native has never been a major impact player on defense, with his most productive campaign on that side of the ball coming with the Texans in 2022 when he registered 22 tackles, a couple of interceptions, three forced fumbles and four passes defended.
Smith has primarily operated as a special teamer, where he has definitely excelled.
Houston entered NFL free agency with very limited cap room, especially after swinging a trade for wide receiver Christian Kirk. As a result, the Texans won't be able to add any big-time talents, but they are obviously focusing on patching up holes.
We'll see what else Houston can do in the coming weeks.
