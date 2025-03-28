Texans Linked to Former Pro Bowl WR to Replace Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans officially lost Stefon Diggs earlier this week, as the star wide receiver signed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots.
Will the Texans counter with a move of their own?
Houston has already added a couple of receivers this offseason, swinging a trade for Christian Kirk and then signing Justin Watson in free agency. However, the Texans could still use some insurance at the position, especially with Tank Dell likely set to miss all of 2025.
The problem is that Houston's remaining options on the open market are limited, so it may have to turn to the NFL Draft for a solution.
However, Cody Stoots of Houston Football feels that there is one more intriguing wide out left for the Texans to consider: Tyler Lockett.
"If they aren’t done I would like to see a veteran outside receiver. The name I have in mind is Tyler Lockett," Stoots told Battle Red Blog. "He wouldn’t fully block a rookie the Texans select in the draft but would allow that player to come along at a modest pace. Lockett also isn’t a long-term investment. I do feel like they’re done now though and there aren’t many options where Houston actually could use."
Lockett spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, making one Pro Bowl appearance while posting four 1,000-yard campaigns along the way. This past season, he caught 49 passes for 600 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He was released shortly before free agency.
Now 32 years old, Lockett certainly isn't the player he once was, but he would at least provide C.J. Stroud with a sure-handed veteran, particularly on short and intermediate throws.
