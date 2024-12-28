Texans Loss vs. Ravens Came at Right Time
The Houston Texans are recovering after their 31-2 loss on Christmas Day to the Baltimore Ravens, bringing their record on the season to 9-7.
While the loss came when 65 million people were watching on Netflix, it might not have come at a better time for the Texans.
No team wants to lose by four touchdowns at all, and for it to come right before the end of the regular season leads to limping into the postseason. However, the loss may not have come at a better time.
The Texans were simply unprepared for the moment. The players and coaching staff all equally deserve blame for the loss, but it was good that it came in a game like this.
Had the Texans won, not much would have changed in the grand scheme of everything. Sure, a win would have been preferred, but it likely wouldn't have moved the needle in the AFC playoff picture anyway.
The Texans were primed to be the No. 4 seed in the AFC going into the week, and now, nothing can change that.
Houston has been relatively competitive in games this season, even to superior teams. But losing like this may have been the wake-up call the team needed. It is not on the right foot going into the playoffs, and lessons are learned far easier in losses than in wins.
Now, the Texans can take the weekend, recover, and come right back into the office on Sunday with a refreshed mindset ready to tackle the task at hand.
