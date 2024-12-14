Texans Daily

Texans Must Get Back to Business vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans have a massive game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are rejuvenated and ready to go after their bye week as they look to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

After coming off a bye, the Texans are ready to tackle the final four games of the season, beginning with the matchup against the Dolphins.

“We were able to get some time off to recover our mind body and spirit," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "Now we are ready, back rolling. December ball is really important, we have to put ourselves in a really good position, now we just have to go win some football games.”

The Texans need to win just two games to fully clinch the AFC South, but a victory tomorrow against the Dolphins coupled with an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Denver Broncos would clinch a playoff spot and division title for Houston.

“You want to put yourself in the position to win the division as early as possible but ultimately, we have to go and focus on the Dolphins and Miami and take care of this really good football team coming in here and getting their groove back and rolling right now," Stroud said. "We have our hands full them and we have to make sure we are on our A game when it comes to beating the Dolphins.”

Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT tomorrow.

Published
Jeremy Brener
