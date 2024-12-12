Texans Star Out for Season; What's Next?
The Houston Texans have a great chance to clinch the AFC South and a playoff spot in Week 15 when they host the Miami Dolphins from NRG stadium but they will have to finish out the rest of the year without one of their star playmakers.
According to KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson, defensive back Jalen Pitre is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his partially torn pectoral muscle.
READ MORE: Here's How Texans Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15
Pitre, a former second-round pick by the Texans out of Baylor in 2022, has blossomed in his role in Houston becoming one of the scarier matchups in the league with his great ball-hawking skills and ability to lay the wood on opposing offensive players.
Pitre suffered the injury in the Texans' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans and it was originally thought to be a shoulder injury but after further evaluation, the injury was deemed more severe. In Pitre's absence, the Texans have turned towards Jimmie Ward in the nickel corner spot but can also rely on the likes of Eric Murray and M.J. Stewart if need be.
Before the injury, Pitre was playing great ball for the Texans' defense having notched 65 tackles (six for a loss), one interception, and a fumble recovery. The Texans will now have to figure out how to come together as a unit without Pitre as well as Azeez Al-Shaair who is serving his suspension for his late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The challenge will be tough as the Texans' defense will face some lethal offenses to round out their regular season with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens all on deck in the team's final four games.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter
More Houston Texans News
• Dolphins Stars to Test Texans
• Texans Thrilled for LB Return
• Texans Reveal Goal After Bye Week
• Houston Texans Listed 'Team Fit' For Ohio State Superstar Running Back