DeMeco Ryans Calls Out Texans Defense
The Houston Texans lost 32-27 to the Tennessee Titans yesterday despite an eight-sack performance from the defense.
Even though the Texans did a good job of pressuring Titans quarterback Will Levis, they didn't do enough to get the win and impress head coach DeMeco Ryans.
“The concern for me is we need to play complementary football, right? We play complementary football, we win games," Ryans said. "We don't, we're not relying on one side to carry the entire time. So whatever happens, like our offense gave us enough points to win the game so that starts with the defense. Didn't do enough to stop them. We didn't stop the run, and we didn't run the ball well, and we gave up way too many points on defense. Our offense did plenty. They gave us enough points. On defense, we have to be able to stop them.”
The Texans offense scored two touchdowns and two field goals during the game. The defense came up with a touchdown of their own on Jimmie Ward's pick-six, but the unit still allowed too many points on the board.
As a former linebacker and defensive-minded guy, Ryans will always try to focus and build the defense towards winning football, so he might have higher standards for them.
Ultimately, the loss can be blamed all across the board. The defense made plays, but gave up too many points. The offense committed too many penalties and turnovers, and all of that can be pointed to the coaching staff as well.
As a team, the Texans have to improve collectively if they want to win games down the stretch of the season.
