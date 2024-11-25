Texans Daily

DeMeco Ryans Calls Out Texans Defense

The Houston Texans defense didn't make DeMeco Ryans happy.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans lost 32-27 to the Tennessee Titans yesterday despite an eight-sack performance from the defense.

Even though the Texans did a good job of pressuring Titans quarterback Will Levis, they didn't do enough to get the win and impress head coach DeMeco Ryans.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Reacts to Titans Loss

“The concern for me is we need to play complementary football, right? We play complementary football, we win games," Ryans said. "We don't, we're not relying on one side to carry the entire time. So whatever happens, like our offense gave us enough points to win the game so that starts with the defense. Didn't do enough to stop them. We didn't stop the run, and we didn't run the ball well, and we gave up way too many points on defense. Our offense did plenty. They gave us enough points. On defense, we have to be able to stop them.”

The Texans offense scored two touchdowns and two field goals during the game. The defense came up with a touchdown of their own on Jimmie Ward's pick-six, but the unit still allowed too many points on the board.

As a former linebacker and defensive-minded guy, Ryans will always try to focus and build the defense towards winning football, so he might have higher standards for them.

Ultimately, the loss can be blamed all across the board. The defense made plays, but gave up too many points. The offense committed too many penalties and turnovers, and all of that can be pointed to the coaching staff as well.

As a team, the Texans have to improve collectively if they want to win games down the stretch of the season.

READ MORE: Why Texans Named Joe Mixon Captain

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Jimmie Ward's Interception Highlights Texans Effort in Loss to Titans

• Texans Defender Compared to LeBron James

• Texans Could Target Star RB in NFL Draft

• Texans Loss Cranks Up Panic Meter

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News