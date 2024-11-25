Standout Houston Texans Defender Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury
The Houston Texans have lost four out of their six matchups and have hit a bit of a skid after suffering a painful loss to AFC South divisional rival the Tennessee Titans but that won't be the only thing that is hurting them as hard-hitting, standout safety Jalen Pitre suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out for the next several weeks as they see how the pectoral injury progresses.
There is no timetable for his return as pointed out by Tom Pelissero since the franchise and doctors want to see how the injury starts to heal on its own but it could eventually end in that which could keep Pitre out even longer.
Pitre, a former second-round pick of the Texans in 2022 out of Baylor, has blossomed in his three seasons in the league and has once again been featured in Houston's defense as a hard-hitting, nose-for-the-ball type of athlete in the backend.
The Texans' defense has been their staple all season with the offense trailing behind as they try and quickly fix holes to bring that side of the ball to prominence but they will now have to step up even more with Pitre's absence. During Pitre's recovery, the Texans will turn towards Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, and Eric Murray who all filled in for Pitre after he went down in the second quarter against the Titans.
