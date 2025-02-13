Houston Texans Need to Chase Elite WR for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL on their roster. C.J. Stroud is a legitimate superstar and he needs more help this offseason.
After a rough 2024 season for the Texans' offense, the front office has to get aggressive. Stefon Diggs is set to enter free agency and is coming off of a torn ACL. Tank Dell is out indefinitely following the gruesome leg injury that he suffered late in the year.
With that in mind, the question becomes, how could Houston make a big splash and who should they target?
Many have connected the Texans to a trade option like Cooper Kupp. That would not be a bad move, but Houston should be aiming much bigger than that.
During the upcoming offseason, the Texans need to put on a full-court press to try and sign elite free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Higgins is just 26 years old and would be a long-term No. 1 option for Stroud. He has also shown flashes of being a true No. 1 with the Cincinnati Bengals, but has been overshadowed in the offense by Ja'Marr Chase.
Joining a team like Houston would give him the chance to break away from being a No. 2 and truly show off his full potential.
In 2024, Higgins ended up playing in 12 games for the Bengals. He racked up 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Having that kind of impact while missing four games is impressive, to say the least.
Stroud would be ecstatic if the Texans were able to bring Higgins onboard. Higgins would be the best wide receiver that he has worked with and would offer a lethal duo heading into the future.
Granted, Higgins is going to be a heavily pursued player. Houston would have to sell him on why he should choose them.
Being able to make a pitch that includes how close the Texans are to Super Bowl contention and how Higgins could be the one missing piece that takes them to that level would be tough to pass up. At the very least, it's worth a shot.
All of that being said, Houston needs to pursue Higgins this offseason. They need to show Stroud that they are all in with him and pursuing the best wide receiver on the market would be a perfect way to do that.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Target Dynamic Big Ten Star
READ MORE: Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Stefon Diggs Replacement
READ MORE: Cooper Kupp Update Could Bode Well for Houston Texans
READ MORE: Houston Texans Receive Major Stefon Diggs Prediction
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Tight End