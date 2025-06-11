Texans Daily

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Provides Update on His Health

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has provided an update on his health following the first day of minicamp.

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has given a positive update on his health after some question marks earlier this offseason.

“I felt great man, i’m very grateful to be back and on the field. A little rusty made some throws missed some throws but just very grateful to be out there with the guys," Stroud said.

Stroud commented on the soreness he faced during his offseason workouts.

“I took this offseason very serious on just working hard, trying to get my body right. Trying to be faster, stronger & it went really well but there is always risk & reward," Stroud said.

With Stroud back healthy, the Texans' offense should be dynamic, especially with their new weapons. Houston acquired multiple wide receivers, including Christian Kirk via a trade and Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel through the NFL Draft.

The Texans have also created a dynamic one-two punch in their backfield as they signed Nick Chubb to pair with Joe Mixon.

In the 2024 season, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

While Stroud was inconsistent in the 2024 campaign, the added weapons should help him improve in his third season.

Stroud and the Texans have added a ton of talent and should be very competitive as they look to win their third straight AFC South title.

BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

