Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Provides Update on His Health
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has given a positive update on his health after some question marks earlier this offseason.
“I felt great man, i’m very grateful to be back and on the field. A little rusty made some throws missed some throws but just very grateful to be out there with the guys," Stroud said.
Stroud commented on the soreness he faced during his offseason workouts.
“I took this offseason very serious on just working hard, trying to get my body right. Trying to be faster, stronger & it went really well but there is always risk & reward," Stroud said.
With Stroud back healthy, the Texans' offense should be dynamic, especially with their new weapons. Houston acquired multiple wide receivers, including Christian Kirk via a trade and Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel through the NFL Draft.
The Texans have also created a dynamic one-two punch in their backfield as they signed Nick Chubb to pair with Joe Mixon.
In the 2024 season, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
While Stroud was inconsistent in the 2024 campaign, the added weapons should help him improve in his third season.
Stroud and the Texans have added a ton of talent and should be very competitive as they look to win their third straight AFC South title.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Apparently Has a New Favorite Target
MORE: Texans Connected to Compelling WR Trade Swap With Patriots
MORE: Texans WR Already Reaping Dire Consequences for Head-Scratching Decision
MORE: Houston Texans Fans Offer Surprising Reaction to Nick Chubb News
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Reveals Odd Reason for Dubious OTA Move