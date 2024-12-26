Texans Not Making Excuses After Ravens Loss
The Houston Texans have to pick up the pieces after a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.
It was the third game in 11 days for a tired and beat up Texans squad, but head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't using that as an excuse.
“I think all four teams that had the games had the same amount to time to prepare and the same opportunities," Ryans said postgame. "It's no excuses for the schedule. We won't make excuses for that. The schedule is what it is. When the ball is kicked off you put the pads on, it's time to show up and play. That doesn't change no matter when you're playing, who you're playing, or where you’re playing. You always have to be ready to go.”
The Texans were simply out-classed in every area by the Ravens, proving that they were very much unprepared for their Christmas clash.
Now, the Texans find themselves at 9-7 locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They have one game in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans before the postseason begins on Jan. 11.
