Texans Not Making Excuses After Ravens Loss

The Houston Texans couldn't get things done against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have to pick up the pieces after a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

It was the third game in 11 days for a tired and beat up Texans squad, but head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't using that as an excuse.

“I think all four teams that had the games had the same amount to time to prepare and the same opportunities," Ryans said postgame. "It's no excuses for the schedule. We won't make excuses for that. The schedule is what it is. When the ball is kicked off you put the pads on, it's time to show up and play. That doesn't change no matter when you're playing, who you're playing, or where you’re playing. You always have to be ready to go.”

The Texans were simply out-classed in every area by the Ravens, proving that they were very much unprepared for their Christmas clash.

Now, the Texans find themselves at 9-7 locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They have one game in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans before the postseason begins on Jan. 11.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

