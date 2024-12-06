Texans Reveal Focus After Bye Week
The Houston Texans are enjoying their bye week after winning eight games through 13 weeks.
While the team has the postseason on the brain, there are other matters that need to be tended to first.
"Our philosophy has always been just focus on the present, focus on the right now and try to put together a good football team that can basically compete in any situation against any team," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "That's where the focus is. Anything outside of that, I mean, I've never been caught up in any hypotheticals because it doesn't really matter. What matters is your work and your preparation that week and just how well you execute against that particular opponent."
By taking things one week at a time, the Texans are able to give their maximum focus for their next opponent. In Week 15, that means the Texans will zero in on facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12 noon CT.
