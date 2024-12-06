Texans Daily

Texans Reveal Focus After Bye Week

The Houston Texans have a mission once the bye week ends.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) fakes a hand-off during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) fakes a hand-off during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are enjoying their bye week after winning eight games through 13 weeks.

While the team has the postseason on the brain, there are other matters that need to be tended to first.

READ MORE: Texans GM Praises Star RB Joe Mixon

"Our philosophy has always been just focus on the present, focus on the right now and try to put together a good football team that can basically compete in any situation against any team," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "That's where the focus is. Anything outside of that, I mean, I've never been caught up in any hypotheticals because it doesn't really matter. What matters is your work and your preparation that week and just how well you execute against that particular opponent."

By taking things one week at a time, the Texans are able to give their maximum focus for their next opponent. In Week 15, that means the Texans will zero in on facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12 noon CT.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Linebacker’s Suspension Upheld After Denied Appeal

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Azeez Al-Shaair Known After Suspension

• Where Are The Texans in Playoff Picture After Week 13?

• Tom Brady Gives Thoughts on Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair’s Hit on Trevor Lawrence

• Texans O-Line Earns Praise From C.J. Stroud

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News