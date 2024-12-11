Texans Reveal Goal After Bye Week
The Houston Texans are refreshed and focused on their final four games of the season after their bye week.
The bye week offered the Texans a chance to reflect and re-establish their identity and goals going into the final month of the season.
“You can definitely see – each year, your team kind of morphs into – you have an idea of how you want to play, but you kind of see, ‘OK, who are we at this point?’ And we’ve got a really good feel for who we are and we just have to continue to lean on who we are, make sure we accentuate the strengths of our team and continue to lean heavy in those areas of our strength and we have to just continue to play better as a team. When we play team football, as I look back at it, man, we play together, we play team football, that’s when we’re a really good team. So, we’re just leaning in on that," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.
The Texans have a two-game lead in the AFC South, along with a tiebreaker, against the Indianapolis Colts. With games against the playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens following this week, a win is crucial for the Texans against the Dolphins.
The Texans are back in action on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
