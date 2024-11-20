Texans Show Progress After Second Half Woes vs. Cowboys
The Houston Texans are celebrating after a 34-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.
In the win, the Texans scored as many points in the first half as they did in the second, which snapped a streak of poor second-half performances.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the importance of bouncing back in the second half.
"Playing the way we played in the second half is just for our entire team to understand we finish the way we finish in the second half. Hold the team out of the end zone, and we're able to put more points on the board. Like we can play with anybody. It’s just a matter of continuing to press forward, and continue to just execute, and don’t make it bigger than what it is. If everybody is doing their job on the details, we're [a] good football team," Ryans said postgame.
The Texans will have to be a good team in all four quarters if they want to win games down the stretch in the regular season and playoffs, and there's hope that this victory should spark some confidence moving forward.
