Texans Daily

Texans Show Progress After Second Half Woes vs. Cowboys

The Houston Texans played well in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for yardage past Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for yardage past Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are celebrating after a 34-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

In the win, the Texans scored as many points in the first half as they did in the second, which snapped a streak of poor second-half performances.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the importance of bouncing back in the second half.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Hilariously Troll Dallas Cowboys With 3-Word Message After MNF

"Playing the way we played in the second half is just for our entire team to understand we finish the way we finish in the second half. Hold the team out of the end zone, and we're able to put more points on the board. Like we can play with anybody. It’s just a matter of continuing to press forward, and continue to just execute, and don’t make it bigger than what it is. If everybody is doing their job on the details, we're [a] good football team," Ryans said postgame.

The Texans will have to be a good team in all four quarters if they want to win games down the stretch in the regular season and playoffs, and there's hope that this victory should spark some confidence moving forward.

READ MORE: Texans Get Back in Rhythm in Win vs. Cowboys

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Make Beyonce Announcement For Christmas Day Game vs. Ravens

• Houston Texans’ Big Man Scores on Wild Dallas Cowboys Fumble Play

• Joe Mixon Makes Houston Texans History vs. Dallas Cowboys

Texans Coach Praises RB Joe Mixon After Cowboys Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News