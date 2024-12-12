Texans Daily

Texans Thrilled for LB Return

The Houston Texans are excited that one player in particular could return soon.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris has returned to practice this week, and while his status is still up in the air for the team's Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, his return is promising for the team.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shared his excitement to have Harris back on the field at practice.

"Having Christian back, just having his presence back has really been helpful for everyone. Everybody is excited to see him just back out on the field, his energy. Everybody understands his playmaking abilities sideline-to-sideline. Christian, he’s an explosive player, dynamic player for us. So, it’s encouraging to see him back. He’s had a long road, hasn’t played football in a long time, so it’ll be a process of getting him back rolling. But it’s encouraging to see a guy who’s been out for such a long time dealing with a significant injury that’s taken a long time to heal," Ryans said.

With Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for the next three games, having Harris return at some point during that time frame will help the Texans tremendously.

The Texans and Dolphins are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Sunday.

