Texans vs. Jets: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
It's Halloween night and the Houston Texans will look for their second win in a row when they head to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the struggling New York Jets led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Things have been spooky for the Texans over the past few weeks after suffering a loss to the Green Bay Packers a couple of weeks ago before bouncing back last week against the Indianapolis Colts to maintain their stronghold over the AFC South.
The Texans are 6-2, but there are some worries about their roster after injuries have somewhat derailed what they have been trying to do. Still, Houston is viewed as one of the top contending teams in the league and will have a tough test for them as they will play their second game in just four days on the road against a hungry Jets team.
Here is everything you need for tonight's ghouly matchup between the Houston Texans and the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
Texans vs. Jets Kickoff Time
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Thursday, October 31st, 8:15 PM EST/7:15 PM CST
TV Channel
Prime Video - Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
Texans vs. Jets Preview
The Houston Texans are one of the best teams in the league at the moment, owning a 6-2 record and well ahead of the rest of the teams in the AFC South. While everything seems to be fine and dandy in Houston, it isn't exactly that way as the Texans are dealing with a multitude of issues that could create issues for the team as we barrel towards the second half of the NFL season.
The offensive line has struggled to give quarterback C.J. Stroud time in the pocket and as a result, the Texans' passing game has suffered. The Texans have also relied heavily on their run game, spearheaded by Joe Mixon, but as they face tougher opponents, like the defense that New York possesses, they might not be able to lean on him or the running game as much.
On the surface, those are things that can be corrected moving forward, but things got a bit worse last week as star wideout Stefon Diggs went down with a torn ACL that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Without Diggs and Nico Collins available to help Stroud, it will be up to Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, John Metchie III, and Dalton Schultz to help fill the void.
The Houston Texans' defense has played admirably over recent weeks and looks to be finally finding its stride after a few bumps in the road to begin the season. They now will get a lethal New York offense that is still trying to find its rhythm led by Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Davante Adams.
On Halloween, things could get a bit spooky for the Texans on Thursday night as the Jets are a hungry team looking to dig out of the metaphorical hole that they are after starting the season off 2-6 with the playoffs still a pipe dream. This, along with the game being in New Jersey, is exactly why the Texans are on upset alert and 1.5-point underdogs.
Prediction For Houston Texans vs. New York Jets
The Houston Texans are clearly the better team at this moment, however, the New York Jets are a hungry team after dropping their last five contests to bring them to 2-6 on the season and on the verge of missing out on the playoffs only midway through the NFL season.
The Texans are now down two of their star skill players on offense and once again will rely on their running game led by Joe Mixon while they hope wideout Tank Dell can step up to help replace the production lost by Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. The Texans' defense has stepped up when it matters most, but will also have a tough challenge against Rodgers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and recently acquired Davante Adams.
With all that being said, I think that the Texans being on the road and the Jets having some major urgency will lead to Houston falling to 6-3 on the season in a close battle that will come down to an Aaron Rodgers final possession in which he successfully leads his team to victory.
Jets 28, Texans 21
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
