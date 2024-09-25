Texans WR Named Trade Target
The Houston Texans have a loaded wide receiver room, but there might be one too many cooks in the kitchen.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that the team should look to trade seldom-used veteran Robert Woods.
"Through three games this, the 32-year-old has only caught two passes for 18 yards. He's set to be a free agent in the spring, and Houston is unlikely to retain him. It has a pair of good young receivers in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and if the team is eager to bring back an older vet next year, Stefon Diggs will take priority," Knox writes. "The Texans could also save $6.5 million in 2024 cap space by trading Woods."
Knox lists the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles as teams that could be interested in a Woods trade, as both organizations have been decimated by injuries at the position.
Woods is stuck behind Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson on the depth chart, so it has been hard getting him the ball with so many mouths to feed.
Considering his price, the Texans at the very least should be listening to offers if they are out there.
