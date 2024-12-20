Chiefs Star WR Will Make Season Debut Against Texans
The much-anticipated matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs is upon us here in Week 16.
Both teams have already clinched a playoff birth as the Texans look to make it further than they did a season ago and the Chiefs look for their third straight Super Bowl championship.
The Chiefs will be going up against a stout Texans' defense and will have to do so with a less than 100 percent Patrick Mahomes who suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against the Cleveland Browns. However, Mahomes and company will be getting a key piece into the fold on offense as it appears that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is set to officially make his debut against the Texans, per Jordan Schultz.
READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Gets Massive Injury Update Before Texans-Chiefs
Brown, originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and traded to the Arizona Cardinals, signed with the Chiefs this offseason but was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury that eventually ended up needing surgery. Now, 14 games into the 2024 season, Brown will get his chance to show the Chiefs' kingdom what he is able to bring to the table to help elevate an offense that hasn't quite lived up to what we are used to.
While the return of Brown is a great sign for the Chiefs, they will have their work cut out for them as they face one of the best coverage units in the country that is led by third-year standout cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
