'Let Me Cook!' Texans Star Sends Message to Coach
The Houston Texans brought in Danielle Hunter during free agency to be one of the team's best pass rushers, and he's done just that.
Hunter, 30, has 30 tackles and 7.5 sacks for the Texans so far this season through 11 games, making him a force on defense.
Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke has his job easier with players like Hunter being able to flow how he wants to.
"He’ll always say to me, ‘Man, let me cook. Let me cook.’ And I think the more he kind of grows into the game and – early in that game, we were probably kind of – probably chopping it up too much, doing a little too much gaming and trying to get things going especially, the ball was coming out quick and we kind of, second half, pulled back and kind of just tried to isolate him and let him get some of those ops to kind of do what he does. So, that is definitely not things that we normally teach, but when you have a special player, you let him go do special things,” Burke said.
Hunter and the Texans are back in action tomorrow against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
