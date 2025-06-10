Houston Texans New RB Nick Chubb Reveals Jersey Number
The Houston Texans added four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with an additional $2.5 million in incentives.
Chubb, who wore the number 24 throughout his time with the Cleveland Browns, will wear the number 21 with the Texans. Number 21 became available after safety Calen Bullock changed his number from 21 to 2 earlier this offseason.
Chubb wore the number 21 in high school and will now don that number in Houston.
In the 2024 season, Chubb appeared in eight games, rushing for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 rushing attempts. He also hauled in five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The 29-year-old joins Joe Mixon in the backfield, creating a star-studded one-two punch.
Mixon led the Texans' rushing attack in the 2024 season, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 rushing attempts. He also hauled in 36 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown.
While this was a great season, Mixon had a high usage and could use a reliable running back to share the workload with.
Chubb should provide that for the Texans, as he is still a talented player and has carried a heavy workload in the past. Chubb may be wearing a different number than he has had his whole NFL career, but he is bound to have a bounce-back season and fit well alongside Mixon in the backfield.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Former Houston Texans QB Floats Major Tyreek Hill Trade Idea
MORE: Houston Texans Given Major Reason for Optimism in 2025
MORE: NFL Insider Offers Major Update Regarding Texans' C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans WR Already Reaping Dire Consequences for Head-Scratching Decision
MORE: Houston Texans Fans Offer Surprising Reaction to Nick Chubb News