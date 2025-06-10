Former Houston Texans QB Floats Major Tyreek Hill Trade Idea
Former Houston Texans quarterback and NFL analyst David Carr has proposed a Tyreek Hill trade idea ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Carr suggested the New England Patriots as a team that could make a run for Hill if their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, make him available.
"The star receiver publicly expressed a desire to play elsewhere, an idea the Dolphins nixed and Hill himself quickly backtracked on. However, I'm not convinced Miami will keep him, considering his off-field issues and the fact that the franchise can save nearly $15 million by moving him, per Over The Cap. The Dolphins might be wary of trading within the division, but if not, the Patriots and Drake Maye certainly could use Hill's services in the passing attack. New England has admirably overhauled the offense this offseason, and Hill would continue that trend by giving Josh McDaniels a guy who can elevate his attack to the next level due to his speed and field-stretching ability," Carr said.
Hill would be a great addition to the Patriots, as they look to build around their young quarterback, Drake Maye. In the 2024 season, Hill hauled in 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.
Hill is one of the most explosive players in the NFL and could take the young Patriots offense to the next level.
While there is no indication that the Dolphins will trade Hill ahead of the 2025 campaign, Carr's trade idea would be a dream for the Patriots.
