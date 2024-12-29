Texans Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Texans Beef Up O-Line

The Houston Texans are in need of some offensive line help.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Gus Hartwig (53) celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (63) after a touchdown during the first quarter against Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are focused on the playoffs, but they do have some thoughts in the back of their heads regarding the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Texans are expected to pick around the 20's, but there are still some top-tier players available at that spot.

Yahoo! Sports writer Charles McDonald believes that the Texans should take Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow at No. 20 overall.

"Texans. Offensive line. Texans. Offensive line. We will see this pairing for the next hundred-plus days and thousand-plus mock drafts that happen," McDonald writes. "Justifiably so! C.J. Stroud is constantly under duress and the Texans' run game is one of the least efficient in the league, despite Joe Mixon’s best efforts. Mbow is a very good athlete who springs out of his stance. He could look to add some lower body strength, but he plays tough and is able to bend and stay balanced in space, while also already showing off the ability to cut off defenders on the backside. He would boost the Texans' offensive line no matter what spot he’d end up at."

If the Texans can find a way to improve in the trenches, it may be exactly what they need to get better in 2025.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

