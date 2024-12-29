NFL Mock Draft: Texans Beef Up O-Line
The Houston Texans are focused on the playoffs, but they do have some thoughts in the back of their heads regarding the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Texans are expected to pick around the 20's, but there are still some top-tier players available at that spot.
Yahoo! Sports writer Charles McDonald believes that the Texans should take Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow at No. 20 overall.
"Texans. Offensive line. Texans. Offensive line. We will see this pairing for the next hundred-plus days and thousand-plus mock drafts that happen," McDonald writes. "Justifiably so! C.J. Stroud is constantly under duress and the Texans' run game is one of the least efficient in the league, despite Joe Mixon’s best efforts. Mbow is a very good athlete who springs out of his stance. He could look to add some lower body strength, but he plays tough and is able to bend and stay balanced in space, while also already showing off the ability to cut off defenders on the backside. He would boost the Texans' offensive line no matter what spot he’d end up at."
If the Texans can find a way to improve in the trenches, it may be exactly what they need to get better in 2025.
