Texans Daily

Texans Simply Not on Par With AFC's Best

The Houston Texans proved that they aren't in the AFC's upper echelon.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are going back to the drawing board after a 31-2 Christmas Day loss to the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium.

The loss was the second in a week's span after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday.

The two games against the AFC finalists for a year ago have revealed exactly where the Texans are, and they simply aren't on the same level as the best teams in the conference.

READ MORE: Texans Not Making Excuses After Ravens Loss

A year ago, the Texans found themselves alongside the Ravens, Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, and Houston was a clear fourth wheel among the teams. This year has proven to be the same.

At 9-7, the Texans are exactly where they were a year ago, claiming the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture. While C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have accomplished a lot in their first two years together, it doesn't compare to what the likes of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been able to do.

Credit the Texans for trying, but they are not on their level yet. It could take a while to try and unseat or dethrone these established players and teams in their primes, but someone has to be the fourth team alongside them. The Texans will be happy to be that team because it's better than not being in the arms race at all, but unless something drastic happens, Houston will continue to be one step below the rest.

The Chiefs, Ravens and Bills have been established for several years in the AFC, and there's a reason all three continue to get to the postseason. Stroud has the potential to emerge into that category someday based on what he has shown early in his career, but that comes with growing pains like what we saw yesterday.

Luckily for the Texans, it only takes one game to pull off an upset in the playoffs, but if they play like they have in the past two weeks, there's no shot of that happening this year.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Claim WR Diontae Johnson Off Waivers

• Joe Mixon Involved in Pregame Scuffle Before Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Game

• Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'

• Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News