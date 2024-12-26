Texans Simply Not on Par With AFC's Best
The Houston Texans are going back to the drawing board after a 31-2 Christmas Day loss to the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium.
The loss was the second in a week's span after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday.
The two games against the AFC finalists for a year ago have revealed exactly where the Texans are, and they simply aren't on the same level as the best teams in the conference.
A year ago, the Texans found themselves alongside the Ravens, Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, and Houston was a clear fourth wheel among the teams. This year has proven to be the same.
At 9-7, the Texans are exactly where they were a year ago, claiming the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture. While C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have accomplished a lot in their first two years together, it doesn't compare to what the likes of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been able to do.
Credit the Texans for trying, but they are not on their level yet. It could take a while to try and unseat or dethrone these established players and teams in their primes, but someone has to be the fourth team alongside them. The Texans will be happy to be that team because it's better than not being in the arms race at all, but unless something drastic happens, Houston will continue to be one step below the rest.
The Chiefs, Ravens and Bills have been established for several years in the AFC, and there's a reason all three continue to get to the postseason. Stroud has the potential to emerge into that category someday based on what he has shown early in his career, but that comes with growing pains like what we saw yesterday.
Luckily for the Texans, it only takes one game to pull off an upset in the playoffs, but if they play like they have in the past two weeks, there's no shot of that happening this year.
