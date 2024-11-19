NFL Power Rankings: Texans Fall Despite Cowboys Win?
The Houston Texans are back to their winning ways after beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-10 on Monday Night Football in Week 11.
The Texans are now 7-4, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC.
However, that isn't reflected in the latest power rankings from Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr. Despite the win, the Texans moved down three spots to No. 16.
"After Cooper Rush coughed up a fumble leading to a knockout-blow defensive touchdown, this game stopped looking close. This is a “win your clunker” special for the Texans but I have a very conservative position on them in the power rankings thanks to an inescapable feeling that I shouldn’t trust them. C.J. Stroud has not hit triple digits on his passer rating since Oct. 13 now. Since Oct. 20, Stroud has thrown just two touchdowns to three picks," Orr writes.
While Orr does point out some potential concerns, Stroud is leading the Texans to victory, and that should count for something. The Texans have a two-game lead in the division with a tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts, so as long as they continue to stave them off with their cushion, they should be towards the top of the pack.
The Texans are back in action in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans at home.
