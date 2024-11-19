Texans Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Fall Despite Cowboys Win?

The Houston Texans beat the Dallas Cowboys. Where are they in the latest NFL power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are back to their winning ways after beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-10 on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

The Texans are now 7-4, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC.

However, that isn't reflected in the latest power rankings from Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr. Despite the win, the Texans moved down three spots to No. 16.

"After Cooper Rush coughed up a fumble leading to a knockout-blow defensive touchdown, this game stopped looking close. This is a “win your clunker” special for the Texans but I have a very conservative position on them in the power rankings thanks to an inescapable feeling that I shouldn’t trust them. C.J. Stroud has not hit triple digits on his passer rating since Oct. 13 now. Since Oct. 20, Stroud has thrown just two touchdowns to three picks," Orr writes.

While Orr does point out some potential concerns, Stroud is leading the Texans to victory, and that should count for something. The Texans have a two-game lead in the division with a tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts, so as long as they continue to stave them off with their cushion, they should be towards the top of the pack.

The Texans are back in action in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans at home.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

