Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Offensive Players vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans were looking for a pivotal AFC South win as they hosted the Tennessee Titans but unfortunately things did not go as planned as the Titans came into NRG Stadium and left with a 32-27 victory dropping the Texans to 7-5 on the year and making the race for the divisional crown just a bit closer.
The Texans' offense got off to a hot start, scoring the game's first touchdown but things didn't quite hold throughout the game as the offensive line struggled once again allowing quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked four times and not being able to open up any holes for running back Joe Mixon who only had 22 rushing yards on the day.
While Stroud did have a decent day, throwing for 247 yards and two scores, he did throw two interceptions, and the offense struggled to convert on meaningful downs going just 3/13 on third down.
Here is how the Houston Texans offensive players graded out in their 32-27 AFC South loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a reception as Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 81.3
2. RT Tytus Howard
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.1
3. WR Tank Dell
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) reacts after dropping the pass against Tennessee Titans cornerback Daryl Worley (35) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) before the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.1
5. LT Laremy Tunsil
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 67.8
Lowest Graded:
1. LG Juice Scruggs
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jarrett Patterson (54) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 47.8
3. RB Dare Ogunbowale
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs with the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.3
4. RG Shaq Mason
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) lets Houston Texans guard Shaq Mason (69) spike the ball after Pierce s touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF Grade: 53.4
5. TE Dalton Schultz
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes a reception during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
