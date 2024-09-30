Nico Collins Shares Mindset After Texans Win

Texans Daily

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is having a career year.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) signals after a first down during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is coming off a career game after his team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

Collins recorded a career-high 12 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown. The 151 yards was a season-high for Collins, who has had 80 yards in every game this season and 100+ in all but one.

Collins revealed his approach to reporters after the game.

“I feel like my standard is continuing to be me, continue to submerge in the deep end, block out distractions, continue to be myself, continue to find the things I need to work on, which is everything," Collins said. "I feel like there's always room for improvement on your game. My mindset, man, don't get too comfortable. Continue to build, continue to take care of my body, continue to be available for the team and just let the rest be the rest. Let all the pieces will fall into place.”

Collins leads the NFL in receiving yards with 489, putting him well on pace to be over 2,000 yards by the end of the season.

Collins is proving that his career year in 2023 wasn't a fluke and that there is a lot more in the tank than many expect. If he can continue along this pace, he'll have the Texans playing deep into January and maybe even February if they are lucky.

