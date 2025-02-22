Perfect Fit Just Became Available for Texans' Defense
The Houston Texans could certainly use some help on the interior of their defensive line, and an ideal option may have just became available for them: Sheldon Rankins.
Rankins was released by the Cincinnati Bengals this week after a season riddled with health complications, as he missed three games with a hamstring injury and was later sidelined for the final seven contests with an illness.
During his time on the field, Rankins logged 18 tackles and one sack in what was a largely disappointing campaign for the veteran.
Of course, Rankins spent 2023 with the Texans, racking up 37 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in what was one of the most productive seasons of his NFL career.
Now that the 30-year-old is a free agent, Richard Louis of House of Houston feels that the Texans should go to great lengths to bring him back into the fold.
"Houston had Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter both hit double-digit sacks this past season but adding another pass-rush threat along the interior only opens things up some more," Louis wrote. "Rankins already has experience playing in Houston's defensive scheme, so it wouldn't take much time to adjust. He's also coming off a down year and the Texans won't have to break the bank to bring him in."
Houston doesn't have a whole lot of cap room as it is, so these are the types of moves the Texans will have to make this offseason.
Of course, Houston does have bigger priorities, such as repairing the offensive line and adding more weapons for C.J. Stroud, but if the Texans are able to add Rankins on a cheap, affordable deal, they may want to consider pulling the trigger.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Texans Urged to Consider Important Element in Big Trade
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Land WR Compared to Chris Olave
READ MORE: Texans Linked to Tempting WR C.J. Stroud Could Unlock
READ MORE: Texans Could Poach Embattled WR From Division Rival
READ MORE: Texans Predicted to Land Shocking Weapon in NFL Offseason