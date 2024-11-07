Star Texans' WR Nico Collins Cleared For Return, Status TBD For Detroit Lions Matchup
The Houston Texans have been shorthanded at the wide receiver position over the past couple of weeks after losing star wideout Nico Collins in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills and then his counterpart Stefon Diggs to a season-ending torn ACL two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Texans have managed thus far without them but they haven't looked as dominant with both guys out of the lineup. The Texans' issues on the offensive side of the ball are deeper than just not having two of your all-star caliber players, but according to Aaron Wilson of Houston's NBC affiliate station KPRC2 they could be getting Collins back sooner rather than later after passing all the tests on his injured hamstring.
READ MORE: Texans Make Last Minute Trade With 49ers
While things are trending in the right direction for Collins to return, it is important to note that the Texans have set to officially designate him for a return to action. With the upcoming matchup against one of the best teams in the league on Sunday Night Football in the Detroit Lions, it would be a tremendous help to Houston's chances of pulling an upset at home.
If Collins can be activated for a return, then it will be interesting to see how much work he is doing before kickoff as well as how much run he will receive on gameday if he does indeed get clearance to suit up.
