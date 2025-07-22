Texans Rookie Receives Positive Injury Update Before Training Camp
With training camp for the 2025 season right around the corner for the Houston Texans, we've started to see a few rumblings surrounding the injury status of a few key names in the lineup, and just how healthy they might be before they take the field.
One of those names to get an update for the Texans has been none other than rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel, who, according to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, seems to be on pace to make a full recovery following his strained hamstring in Houston's earlier minicamp.
"Texans rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel, a third-round draft pick from Iowa State, missed time during minicamp with a minor strained hamstring. Noel has made a full recovery from the setback and is ready for training camp, per a league source."
Noel was the second wide receiver off the board for the Texans' 2025 NFL Draft, picking up the Iowa State product with the 79th pick in the third round to pair with his college teammate Jayden Higgins, who would be selected at pick 34. During his final season at Iowa State in 2024, Noel had 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns.
And for Noel, after suffering from an early hangup in minicamp to keep him sidelined, after a few weeks' recovery, he looks ready to go for Houston's preparation for next season.
He might not have the allure as the Texans' higher selection in Higgins, but as a complementary piece in C.J. Stroud's receiving core, he could have a route to a decent role in this offense across the next few seasons.
The Texans' training camp will get rolling for Noel and the rest of the roster on July 22nd when both rookies and veterans will report for the first day of the action.
